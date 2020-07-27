Man charged with toppling Roanoke's Lee monument said he sought to forestall unrest

The man charged with tipping over the Robert E. Lee monument in downtown Roanoke said Monday he acted in an effort to prevent civil strife.

William Clay Foreman, 70, said he’s watched with worry as tensions mounted in other places nationwide, including in Richmond, where Foreman was born and where protests have been unfolding near the capital city’s statues of Confederate figures.

Roanoke’s monument, a stone spire set in a pocket park, was marked for removal already. The Roanoke City Council voted this month to initiate the public process required to take it down.

That process, which includes public notice and a hearing, was expected to take at least two months. In an interview, Foreman said he feared that emotions would intensify as things moved forward, and clashes would emerge between monument defenders and detractors.

“I didn’t want it to become like a mini-Richmond,” said Foreman, who’s lived in Roanoke since he was a child.

A police officer spotted the overturned pillar just before midnight Wednesday, officials said last week. Foreman was cooperative with investigators, officials said, and was charged with one count of felony property damage.

He was released while his case is pending.