Man convicted in string of break-ins at Roanoke-area businesses

A quartet of southwest Roanoke businesses, largely warehouses and industrial facilities in relatively close proximity, were targeted last year by a burglar who, across 10 days in October, made off with tools, welding equipment and even a pickup truck.
Shannon Ray Taylor, 43, of Roanoke pleaded guilty Thursday to four counts of grand larceny and four counts of burglary and received 16 years in prison, suspended after he serves a total of four years.
All four locations were within about one mile of each other and, according to Roanoke Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Joshua Dietz, included Black Dog Salvage, CNC Fabricators, R&R Ornamental Iron, and Walker Machine and Foundry. Blue Ridge Residential, which he said shares storage space with Black Dog, also suffered a theft.
The break-ins occurred between Oct. 16 and Oct. 26.
The truck, taken from R&R and valued at about $2,400, was spotted in late October by police in Roanoke County, and its driver led officers on a high-speed chase but escaped, Dietz said. The vehicle was later found abandoned in a cornfield.
Security cameras at some of the businesses caught footage of a suspect, which led police to arrest Taylor, whom Dietz said ultimately confessed to the break-ins and led investigators to a site in Botetourt County where some of the stolen items were recovered.
As part of his plea agreement, Taylor will have to pay $7,000 in restitution, split in various amounts among the businesses involved.
Taylor's prison term will be added to other punishments he recently incurred for late October incidents in neighboring areas.
At an April 6 plea hearing in Roanoke County Circuit Court, he got six years to serve for three counts of grand larceny, one of which involved a firearm, and on Tuesday he got a year on a conviction for eluding in Craig County, leaving him with a total of 11 years to serve.
Taylor still has a June 6 preliminary hearing in Bedford County General District Court on a grand larceny charge following a theft that also occurred in late October.
Contact Neil Harvey at neil.harvey@roanoke.com or 981-3376. On Twitter @newsharvey.