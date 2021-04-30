Man convicted in string of break-ins at Roanoke-area businesses

A quartet of southwest Roanoke businesses, largely warehouses and industrial facilities in relatively close proximity, were targeted last year by a burglar who, across 10 days in October, made off with tools, welding equipment and even a pickup truck.

Shannon Ray Taylor, 43, of Roanoke pleaded guilty Thursday to four counts of grand larceny and four counts of burglary and received 16 years in prison, suspended after he serves a total of four years.

All four locations were within about one mile of each other and, according to Roanoke Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Joshua Dietz, included Black Dog Salvage, CNC Fabricators, R&R Ornamental Iron, and Walker Machine and Foundry. Blue Ridge Residential, which he said shares storage space with Black Dog, also suffered a theft.

The break-ins occurred between Oct. 16 and Oct. 26.

The truck, taken from R&R and valued at about $2,400, was spotted in late October by police in Roanoke County, and its driver led officers on a high-speed chase but escaped, Dietz said. The vehicle was later found abandoned in a cornfield.