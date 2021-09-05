 Skip to main content
Man dead after Saturday night shooting in Roanoke

Roanoke police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead Saturday night.

Police were called at about 11:30 p.m. to the 300 block of Harrison Avenue Northwest, where they found a man with a gunshot wound, spokeswoman Caitlin Cline said. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not yet released his name.

No suspects were found at the scene, and no arrests have been made. 

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 540-344-8500 or text 274637; begin the text with "RoanokePD" to ensure it's properly sent. Tips can be made anonymously

