Man dead after shooting in northwest Roanoke

Roanoke police on Sunday were investigating the death of a man found with a gunshot wound in a car in the 700 block of Hunt Avenue Northwest, according to a news release.

Officers found the man unresponsive at about 3:45 a.m. Roanoke Fire-EMS took him to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police did not release the man's identity, pending notification to next of kin.

Investigators found no suspect on the scene, and no arrests have been made in the homicide investigation, according to the release. Police ask anyone with information to call 344-8500 or text "RoanokePD" to 274637. Calls and texts may be made anonymously.

— The Roanoke Times

