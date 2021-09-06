Man dead in early Labor Day shooting in Roanoke

A man has died in a shooting that happened early Monday in northwest Roanoke, according to a statement from the Roanoke Police Department.

About 1 a.m. Monday, Roanoke police were called to the 1500 block of Downing Street Northwest by a report of gunfire and a man down. Police found the man lying unresponsive in a parking lot with what appeared to be critical injuries. Roanoke Fire-EMS workers pronounced him dead at the scene, according to a press release from Roanoke Police Department spokeswoman Caitlyn Cline.

Police have not release the identity of the man as relatives were still being notified, Cline wrote. No arrests have been made in the case.

The incident marked the second fatal shooting in northwest Roanoke over the Labor Day weekend.

Roanoke police found a man with gunshot wound about 11:30 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of Harrison Avenue Northwest. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not released the man's identity.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police by calling 540-344-8500 or texting 274637. Texts should begin with “RoanokePD” to ensure delivery.

Tips can remain anonymous. Rewards can be offered for information that leads to arrests and convictions in gun violence cases.

