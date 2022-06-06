 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man dies after Melrose Avenue fight

Roanoke police say a man died after a fighting with another man on Melrose Avenue late Monday morning.

After an emergency call around 11 a.m., officers found a man on the ground  in the 1700 block of Melrose Avenue Northwest, a residential area. He was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, where he died.

Police found another man at the scene, and determined he had engaged in a verbal altercation that escalated to a physical fight with the injured man. Police did not identify either person in a news release.

"The incident appears to be isolated and the two men are known to one another" police said. No charges have been filed, but the incident has been classified as a homicide and a police investigation continues.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540)344-8500 or text 274637 beginning with "RoanokePD." Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.

