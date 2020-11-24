Man dies after shooting reported in northwest Roanoke

Man dies after shooting in northwest Roanoke
A man died Monday night after authorities found him with a gunshot wound in a home on Centre Avenue in northwest Roanoke.
At about 10:15 p.m., police responded to a report of a shooting and found the man seriously injured. The officers provided first-aid until paramedics arrived; they pronounced the victim dead at the scene, according to a news release from the Roanoke Police Department.
The man’s identity was being withheld Tuesday pending notification of his family members.
All of the people involved in the incident in the 2400 block of Centre remained at the scene, police said, and are known to one another. They are also cooperating in an investigation that has not produced charges yet.
Detectives consulted with the commonwealth attorney’s office, “and at this time no charges have been placed,” the news release stated.
Police are not searching for additional suspects as the investigation continues.
Man dies in car wreck after domestic dispute
The weekend death of a man involved in a car crash following a domestic dispute in Roanoke was accidental, an autopsy has determined.
Reshawn Martin, 26, of Roanoke died from multiple blunt force injuries, according to the medical examiner’s office.
State police have provided the following account of what they say began as an argument involving a married couple and other family members at about 11:30 p.m. Friday at an undisclosed Roanoke location:
Those involved left the scene in at least two cars and wound up at the intersection of Read Mountain Road and Sanderson Drive near Cloverdale, where shots were fired.
From there, the couple left in separate vehicles heading south. At 11:37 p.m., police learned of a two-vehicle crash at Read Mountain Road and Pheasant Run. One of the vehicles left the scene and headed back north before running into an embankment off Birchwood Lane.
At that location, police found Martin and his wife, who both had injuries and were taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. Martin, who was thrown from the vehicle, died Saturday morning.
State police say another family member fired the gunshots earlier. No one was injured, and no charges had been filed Tuesday as an investigation continued.
