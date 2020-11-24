Man dies after shooting reported in northwest Roanoke

Man dies after shooting in northwest Roanoke

A man died Monday night after authorities found him with a gunshot wound in a home on Centre Avenue in northwest Roanoke.

At about 10:15 p.m., police responded to a report of a shooting and found the man seriously injured. The officers provided first-aid until paramedics arrived; they pronounced the victim dead at the scene, according to a news release from the Roanoke Police Department.

The man’s identity was being withheld Tuesday pending notification of his family members.

All of the people involved in the incident in the 2400 block of Centre remained at the scene, police said, and are known to one another. They are also cooperating in an investigation that has not produced charges yet.

Detectives consulted with the commonwealth attorney’s office, “and at this time no charges have been placed,” the news release stated.

Police are not searching for additional suspects as the investigation continues.

