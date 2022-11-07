Man dies at hospital after northwest Roanoke shooting

A man died in the hospital early Monday morning after police say he was shot outside a northwest Roanoke residence Sunday night.

"This is an ongoing homicide investigation," police said in a press release Monday.

The victim is the 17th person to die as a result of a shooting in the city since Jan. 1.

At about 9:30 p.m. Sunday, the city's 911 call center told police that there was a person with a gunshot wound in the 700 block of 29th Street Northwest.

Officers went to the scene and found a man outside a residence with what looked like critical gunshot wounds.

That night, Roanoke Fire-EMS personnel transported the man to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.

On Monday morning, officers were told that the man had died from his wounds. Police said his identity will be released after his family is notified.

Details about what led to the shooting are limited, police said. No suspects were located on scene and no arrests have been made.

If you know something about the shooting, call 540-344-8500 to share what you know with the police. You can also send a text beginning with "RoanokePD" to 274637. Police say both calls and texts can remain anonymous.