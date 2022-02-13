Man dies following shooting in Roanoke

A man is dead after he was found with a gunshot wound inside a Roanoke home Saturday night, according to the city’s police.

An investigation of the shooting led to the arrest of Bryson W. Berger, 21, of Roanoke, Sunday morning, the Roanoke Police Department said. Berger was taken into custody without incident after being served with warrants for second-degree murder, police said.

Roanoke police has not released the name of the victim, pending next-of-kin notification.

Roanoke police said the victim was found following a report of a person with a gunshot wound on the 1200 block of Jefferson Street Southwest at approximately 11:15 p.m. The agency said responding officers found an adult male inside a residence in the area with “what appeared to be a critical injury.”

Police said Roanoke Fire-EMS transported the man to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

“Details about what led to this shooting are limited at this time,” a police statement said, adding the case remains an ongoing homicide investigation.

Roanoke police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call 344-8500.

