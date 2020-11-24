 Skip to main content
Man dies in car wreck following domestic dispute in Roanoke

The weekend death of a man involved in a car crash following a domestic dispute in Roanoke was accidental, an autopsy has determined.

Reshawn Martin, 26, of Roanoke died from multiple blunt force injuries, according to the medical examiner’s office.

State police have provided the following account of what they say began as an argument involving a married couple and other family members at about 11:30 p.m. Friday at an undisclosed Roanoke location:

Those involved left the scene in at least two cars and wound up at the intersection of Read Mountain Road and Sanderson Drive near Cloverdale, where shots were fired.

From there, the couple left in separate vehicles heading south. At 11:37 p.m., police learned of a two-vehicle crash at Read Mountain Road and Pheasant Run. One of the vehicles left the scene and headed back north before running into an embankment off Birchwood Lane.

At that location, police found Martin and his wife, who both had injuries and were taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. Martin died Saturday morning.

State police said over the weekend that another family member had fired the gunshots earlier, but no charges had been filed at that point. A state trooper investigating the incident could not be immediately reached Tuesday.

Laurence Hammack

