Man dodges violent felony but is guilty of burglary in southeast Roanoke home invasion

A southeast Roanoke home invasion last summer ended with a man stabbed in his home and some jewelry taken.
On Friday, one of two suspects charged in that case pleaded no contest to burglary, but saw a more serious charge of malicious wounding dropped.
Police said last year that on June 25, officers responded to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital about 2:30 a.m. for a victim with a knife wound to his torso.
He told investigators he had been in his Mabry Avenue home when two masked, armed strangers broke in, and a struggle ensued that resulted in the resident being stabbed. Some valuable were stolen, including a ring. Although the man was injured, he was able to drive himself to the hospital. He later told police he would not be able to identify the men who attacked him, prosecutors said Friday.
As the investigation continued, police later discovered the missing ring was traded for cash at a Franklin Road pawn shop and, using security footage, they linked that sale to a Roanoke man, Jessie Demontrae Hubbard.
In the wake of his no contest plea, Hubbard, 29, was ordered to serve two years in prison. Also on Friday he pleaded no contest to assaulting a deputy while in custody and received six months for that. He is currently serving an additional three years on an unrelated gun charge and an assault revocation.
His codefendant in the case, Demetrius Andre Hubbard, 35, his half-brother, is similarly charged with burglary and malicious wounding and is currently scheduled to take his cases to trial sometime later this year.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.