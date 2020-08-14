Man dodges violent felony but is guilty of burglary in southeast Roanoke home invasion

A southeast Roanoke home invasion last summer ended with a man stabbed in his home and some jewelry taken.

On Friday, one of two suspects charged in that case pleaded no contest to burglary, but saw a more serious charge of malicious wounding dropped.

Police said last year that on June 25, officers responded to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital about 2:30 a.m. for a victim with a knife wound to his torso.

He told investigators he had been in his Mabry Avenue home when two masked, armed strangers broke in, and a struggle ensued that resulted in the resident being stabbed. Some valuable were stolen, including a ring. Although the man was injured, he was able to drive himself to the hospital. He later told police he would not be able to identify the men who attacked him, prosecutors said Friday.

As the investigation continued, police later discovered the missing ring was traded for cash at a Franklin Road pawn shop and, using security footage, they linked that sale to a Roanoke man, Jessie Demontrae Hubbard.