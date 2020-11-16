Man faces multiple felonies after police chase in Wythe County

A Wythe County man faces multiple felony charges after a police chase Monday morning, according to a news release from Virginia State Police.

The incident began at approximately 7:20 a.m. when state troopers responded to a suspicious vehicle at a truck stop off Exit 84 in Wythe County.

Officers asked a man to get out of a Ford Taurus, but he drove off, nearly hitting a trooper and ramming into two police vehicles, according to the release.

A pursuit ensued, ending in a driveway in the 600 block of Major Grahams Road in Max Meadows, the release states. The man then ran off on foot. A female passenger from Max Meadows was taken into custody without incident.

The Wythe County Sheriff's Office and a Pulaski County Sheriff's Office K9 team helped search for the man, according to the release. By 8:15 a.m., he was found in a field adjacent to the driveway without further incident.