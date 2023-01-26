Man fatally shot during standoff with law enforcement officers outside Craig County residence

A Christiansburg man was fatally shot by law enforcement officers during a standoff at a Craig County residence on Wednesday.

Kyle Adam Mills, 22, died from injuries he sustained in the incident, which occurred in the 400 block of John's Creek Road, Virginia State Police said.

Craig County Sheriff's Office deputies and state troopers responded to reports of a domestic disturbance at the residence, a state police press release said Thursday.

Once officers arrived at the home, a firearm was discharged inside the residence, state police said. Officers stayed outside and attempted to contact the occupant, Mills.

"Information was obtained that the subject inside the residence was armed, and officers requested negotiators to speak with the subject and a tactical team," state police said.

Shortly before 9 p.m., Mills came out onto the front porch. Officers fired their weapons, striking him. State police said Mills was armed when he was shot.

Emergency medical care was administered immediately and was continued until paramedics arrived, police said, but Mills died from his injuries.

State police said no officers were injured in the incident, but all involved officers, both troopers and Craig County deputies, have been placed on administrative leave according to both departments' policies.

The Bureau of Criminal Investigation from the state police's division headquarters in Salem is conducting an investigation of the shooting.

"At the completion of the investigation, all the findings will be turned over to the Craig County Commonwealth's Attorney for adjudication," state police said.

The officer-involved shooting was the second to occur in the Roanoke Valley on Wednesday. At an apartment complex in Roanoke that morning, a Roanoke police officer shot a male subject when he produced a knife.