Man fatally shot Wednesday on Roanoke neighborhood street

A man was found fatally shot on a Roanoke neighborhood street early Wednesday afternoon, police said.

Summoned by an E-911 call at around 1:45 p.m., officers went to the 1200 block of Hanover Avenue Northwest and found the victim lying in the street. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not identified the victim pending notification of his family. 

No suspects were found at the scene. Police said it's unclear at this early point in the investigation what led to the shooting.

Wednesday's incident represents the fifth fatal shooting in Roanoke so far in 2022.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540)344-8500 or text 274637 beginning with "RoanokePD."

Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.

