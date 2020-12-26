Man flown to hospital after Pulaski shooting

A man was airlifted to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital on Christmas Day after being shot in Pulaski, the town's police department said.
Officers went to a building in the 100 block of Washington Square Drive on Friday evening on a report that a person had been shot, the department said in a 7:30 p.m. Facebook post.
"There is no current threat to the public," the agency said. "We will release further information as the investigation continues."
Police were still investigating the scene of the shooting early Saturday afternoon and did not have an update on the man's condition, the department said in a Facebook message.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Pulaski Police Department at 540-980-7800.