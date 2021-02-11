Man found after escaping Thursday night from Catawba Hospital

A man briefly escaped from Catawba Hospital and spurred a heavy police search in the surrounding area Thursday night.

A 34-year-old Pulaski man escaped the facility by jumping out of a second-floor window shortly before 7:30 p.m., according to the Virginia State Police, which assisted in the search.

He was found sometime before 10 p.m. after stealing a farm truck on Catawba Creek Road, officials said. Officers scouring the area were able to find the truck and disable it using spike strips.

The man was taken back into custody without further incident, authorities said.

