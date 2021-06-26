Man found along Roanoke's Orange Avenue Northeast with gunshot wound

A man was taken to a hospital Friday night with what is described as a serious gunshot wound, Roanoke police said.

Police were told of a wounded person in the 2300 block of Orange Avenue Northeast, which is near the intersection with Gus Nicks Boulevard. Officers found the shooting victim and he was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital by Roanoke Fire-EMS.

Police said no suspects were located on scene and no arrests have been made as of late Friday night. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call 540-344-8500, or text 274637 and begin the text with RoanokePD. Calls and texts can remain anonymous.