Man found fatally shot in Northeast Roanoke

A fatally wounded Roanoke man was found Sunday afternoon by police near a Northeast Roanoke intersection.

According to police, an E-911 call of a an unresponsive person brought officers and EMS personnel to the intersection of 13th Street and Baldwin Avenue. There they found a man suffered from "what appeared to be critical gunshot wounds."

Soon thereafter, 32-year-old Samuel E. Dickerson Jr., of Roanoke, was pronounced dead at the scene.

"No suspects were located on scene, no arrests have been made, and further details about what led to this incident are limited at this time. This is an ongoing homicide investigation," police said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police at (540)344-8500 or text 274637; please begin the text with "RoanokePD" to ensure it's properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.

Dickerson's death represents 2022's the seventh gun-related fatality in Roanoke.

