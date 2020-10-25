 Skip to main content
Man found with gunshot early Sunday, police say

Police investigating a report of a shooting found a man with a gunshot wound that was not considered life-threatening early Sunday morning.

The man was found in the 1800 block of Downing Street Northwest and taken to the hospital, a news release said.

The victim had been involved in an altercation at a nearby residence, police said.

The shooting, the third of the weekend, was not related to a fatal shooting the night before on Gayle Street, the release said.

Police asked for the public's help in investigating the incident. Those with information to share can call 344-8500 or send a text that starts with "Roanoke PD" to 274637.

Police say calls and texts can be sent anonymously.

Contact Jeff Sturgeon at jeff.sturgeon@roanoke.com or 981-3251. 

Jeff Sturgeon covers business, banking, transportation and federal court. Phone: (540) 981-3251. Email: jeff.sturgeon@roanoke.com. Mail: 201 W. Campbell Ave., Roanoke, VA 24011.

