Man guilty of setting makeshift bomb that exploded near Roanoke police

An improvised bomb, fashioned by a fugitive, exploded in the presence of Roanoke police officers who were trying to serve an arrest warrant in northwest Roanoke in late 2019.

No one was hurt by the blast, officials said, but the man's actions will send him to prison for two years.

Marcus Antonio Walters, 35, pleaded guilty Thursday in Roanoke Circuit Court to making or possessing a bomb. He got a five-year term with three years of that sentence suspended. In exchange for his plea, prosecutors dropped a related charge of arson.

According to Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Chrystal Smith, officers were at a home in the 200 block of Patton Avenue in December 2019, trying to track down Walters on misdemeanor charges.

While they were there, they noticed a small blaze in an adjacent lot.

Fire crews were summoned, but while the investigators were near the scene an explosion occurred.

It was later discovered that Walters had wrapped a container of propane in a shirt, then set the fabric on fire. As the shirt burned, the gas ignited, causing a blast that scattered debris up to 100 feet in the residential area, Smith said.