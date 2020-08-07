Man guilty of wounding in Roanoke stabbing but avoids counts of burglary, sexual assault

But he said in court that the criminal case was complicated by the woman's history of mental illness and a past traumatic brain injury.

"She has a difficult time placing incidents in the order in which they happened," Stephens told Judge Onzlee Ware.

"Her story has been consistent. The details have been consistent," he said, but added that her conditions and the prospect of her giving testimony made it difficult to run the risk of taking the case to its scheduled trial in November.

The other charges Kenyi faced, which were dropped through his plea, could have brought him decades in prison or even life terms.

"Had it gone to trial, he would've contested the facts of the case," public defended Drew Givens said at the close of the hearing.

Kenyi is not a naturalized citizen of the United States but has legal status as a refugee, which could be jeopardized due to the violent nature of this felony conviction, Stephens said, although he did not have more information about that possibility.

Kenyi has prior non-violent felony convictions in Roanoke, including burglary in 2005, felony intimidation in 2007, a 2016 charge of robbery that was amended to grand larceny, and one count of drug possession last year. He pleaded no contest to that last charge several weeks after the attack was reported, so this new conviction will not violate his probation for the drug offense.

