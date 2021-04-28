Man hit by police car in Roanoke released from hospital

A man who was struck by a Roanoke police car Sunday night has been released from the hospital, according to the Virginia State Police.

State authorities are conducting an outside inquiry into the collision at the request of the city police. The incident was reported just before 11:30 p.m. Sunday when an officer responding to calls about a disturbance pulled over to park and hit a man who was described as lying on the ground, partly in the road, according to a prior statement from local officials.

The victim was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital with injuries that appeared serious. He was released from hospital care Tuesday, state police said.

The investigation into the collision is ongoing. State authorities said it appeared that the man was wearing dark clothing at the time.

The incident happened in the 700 block of 11th Street Southeast. In keeping with department policy, the officer involved has been placed on administrative assignment while the events are under review.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.