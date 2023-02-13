A man was hospitalized Sunday evening after police said they found him with a gunshot wound inside a northwest Roanoke residence.

The shooting is the seventh to injure but not kill at least one person in the city since Jan. 1. During the same time frame in 2022, the city also reported seven shootings with nonfatal gunshot wounds.

At about 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Roanoke police said the city's 911 call center told them about a person with a gunshot wound in the 2800 block of Hershberger Road Northwest.

Officers found an adult male victim with a "serious, but non-life threatening" gunshot wound inside a residence, police said. Roanoke Fire-EMS Department personnel transported him to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.

"No suspects were located on scene and no arrests have been made regarding this investigation at this time. Further details about what led to the shooting are limited," police said. "No further information can be released and this is an ongoing investigation."

If you know anything about the incident, call 540-344-8500 to share what you know with Roanoke Police. You can also send a text beginning with "RoanokePD" to 274637. Police say both texts and calls can remain anonymous.