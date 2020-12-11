Man hospitalized after shooting in northwest Roanoke

A man was hospitalized Thursday night with a gunshot wound that he apparently suffered in the 2500 block of Delta Drive Northwest, police said in a Friday news release.

Police responding to a 9 p.m. call found the man, whose identity they did not release, inside a residence with a wound that did not appear to be life-threatening. Roanoke Fire-EMS took the man to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

Two others, a man and a woman, were in the residence, too. The man had suffered minor injuries that were not gunshot-related, and Fire-EMS took him to the hospital as well.

Police had made no arrests and did not release any names, saying in the news release that details were limited as detectives worked to learn what led to the shooting.

Witnesses or anyone else with information may anonymously call 344-8500 or text “RoanokePD” to 274637.

