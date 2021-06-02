Man hospitalized after shooting in northwest Roanoke

As Roanoke police investigated a reports of shots fired and property damage on Tuesday night, a man checked into a hospital with a gunshot wound, according to a police department news release.

The two appear to be connected, according to the release. The man's injury was apparently not life-threatening. The investigation continued on Wednesday afternoon, with no arrests.

Officers arrived about 7:15 p.m. to Eighth Street and Loudon Avenue Northwest, where they found property damage and evidence of a shooting, but no victim. About 8:20 p.m., police learned that a man with a gunshot would had been brought in a personal vehicle to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

No further information was available, according to the news release. Anyone with information may anonymously call 344-8500 or text "RoanokePD" to 274637.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.