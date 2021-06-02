 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man hospitalized after shooting in northwest Roanoke

Man hospitalized after shooting in northwest Roanoke

{{featured_button_text}}

As Roanoke police investigated a reports of shots fired and property damage on Tuesday night, a man checked into a hospital with a gunshot wound, according to a police department news release.

The two appear to be connected, according to the release. The man's injury was apparently not life-threatening. The investigation continued on Wednesday afternoon, with no arrests.

Officers arrived about 7:15 p.m. to Eighth Street and Loudon Avenue Northwest, where they found property damage and evidence of a shooting, but no victim. About 8:20 p.m., police learned that a man with a gunshot would had been brought in a personal vehicle to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. 

No further information was available, according to the news release. Anyone with information may anonymously call 344-8500 or text "RoanokePD" to 274637.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert