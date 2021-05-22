Man in hospital following officer-involved shooting in Roanoke

A man was transported to the hospital Saturday morning after a conflict near a Roanoke home led police to fire on him, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

The officer-involved shooting occurred on the 900 block of Glenn Ridge Road N.W. after police were dispatched at 4:20 a.m. for an ongoing trespassing incident, the department said.

Upon their arrival, officers found a man lying in some bushes in front of the home, the department said. The man remained hidden and engaged in limited conversation as police attempted to speak with him.

The man said several times that he had a firearm as he refused to comply with the officers’ instructions, police said. More than one Roanoke police officer during the encounter eventually fired their weapons, striking the man, police said.

Immediately after the shooting, officers continued to speak with the man to determine if medical treatment was needed, police said. The officers eventually cleared the scene after the man left the cover of the hedges, police said. Roanoke Fire-EMS transported the man to Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment, police said.

The police department didn’t say exactly how many officers were involved in the shooting, but did say that no officer was injured during the incident.