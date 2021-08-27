Man injured in Friday shooting in Roanoke

Roanoke police are investigating a shooting that happened Friday morning.

About 11:30 a.m., police were alerted that a man in the 900 block of Kellogg Avene Northwest had a gunshot wound. His injuries did not appear to be life-threatening, Roanoke Police Department spokeswoman Caitlyn Cline wrote in a news release.

The release did not identify the wounded man. Roanoke Fire-EMS personnel took him to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment. Police had no suspects in custody early Friday afternoon, Cline said.

Friday’s shooting was at least the 46th in Roanoke this year, including 37 nonfatal shootings and nine shooting deaths.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police by calling 540-344-8500 or texting 274637. Texts should begin with “RoanokePD” to ensure delivery.

Tips can be made anonymously. Rewards can be offered for information that leads to arrests and convictions in gun violence cases.

