Man injured in Monday shooting in Roanoke

Police are investigating a shooting that injured a man early Monday in southeast Roanoke.

It happened about 1 a.m. in the 600 block of Stewart Avenue, according to Roanoke Police Capt. Stephen Keatts. That location lies between Seventh Street and the Roanoke City Cemetery.

Keatts said in a news release that officers found the victim in an alley with what appeared to be a gunshot wound; he was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment, but the release did not say whether his injuries appeared to be life-threatening.

No arrests had been made late Monday morning, Keatts said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 344-8500, or send a text that starts with "RoanokePD" to 274637.

