 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man injured in Monday shooting in Roanoke

Man injured in Monday shooting in Roanoke

Only $5 for 5 months

Police are investigating a shooting that injured a man early Monday in southeast Roanoke.

It happened about 1 a.m. in the 600 block of Stewart Avenue, according to Roanoke Police Capt. Stephen Keatts. That location lies between Seventh Street and the Roanoke City Cemetery.

Keatts said in a news release that officers found the victim in an alley with what appeared to be a gunshot wound; he was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment, but the release did not say whether his injuries appeared to be life-threatening.

No arrests had been made late Monday morning, Keatts said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 344-8500, or send a text that starts with "RoanokePD" to 274637.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Roanoke police shoot man who fired at officers

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert