Man injured in northwest Roanoke shooting

One man was injured early Tuesday morning in a shooting in northwest Roanoke, police said.
Police responded to reports of a shooting about 1 a.m. in the 2100 block of Delaware Avenue Northwest.
Officers spoke with people at the scene and found evidence of a shooting, and they later spoke with the injured man, according to the release.
The man told police he had been indirectly injured from the gunfire but did not want medical assistance and did not cooperate further with the investigation, according to a news release
Police said those involved knew each other.
No immediate arrests have been made.
