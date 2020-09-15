Man injured in northwest Roanoke shooting

Thelma Renee Keister, 48, of Montgomery County was sentenced Tuesday to serve a year and three months for a drug possession charge and a probation violation. Keister was the next-to-last of 23 defendants to be sentenced in Operation Crankdown methamphetamine distribution case. She asked to be sent to rehab instead of jail so she could care for her mother, who she said has less than six months to live. Judge Robert Turk said Keister had to go to jail – but could wait until Friday so that she’d have a few more days to get her mother moved into a new home that she said was available.