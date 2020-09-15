 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man injured in northwest Roanoke shooting

Man injured in northwest Roanoke shooting

Only $5 for 5 months

One man was injured early Tuesday morning in a shooting in northwest Roanoke, police said.

Police responded to reports of a shooting about 1 a.m. in the 2100 block of Delaware Avenue Northwest.

Officers spoke with people at the scene and found evidence of a shooting, and they later spoke with the injured man, according to the release.

The man told police he had been indirectly injured from the gunfire but did not want medical assistance and did not cooperate further with the investigation, according to a news release

Police said those involved knew each other.

No immediate arrests have been made.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Crime News

Next-to-last defendant in Operation Crankdown meth case asks to care for dying mother

Thelma Renee Keister, 48, of Montgomery County was sentenced Tuesday to serve a year and three months for a drug possession charge and a probation violation. Keister was the next-to-last of 23 defendants to be sentenced in Operation Crankdown methamphetamine distribution case. She asked to be sent to rehab instead of jail so she could care for her mother, who she said has less than six months to live. Judge Robert Turk said Keister had to go to jail – but could wait until Friday so that she’d have a few more days to get her mother moved into a new home that she said was available.

Children's counselor convicted of soliciting 13-year-old for sex in Christiansburg
Crime News

Children's counselor convicted of soliciting 13-year-old for sex in Christiansburg

A licensed counselor who worked with children, and who was accused of soliciting a child for sex, pleaded no contest Monday in Montgomery County Circuit Court to two charges using a communications system to propose sexual acts to a person younger than 15 years old. Jason Robert Francisco, 41, of New Castle, was sentenced to serve three years and six months behind bars.

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Roanoke police shoot man who fired at officers

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert