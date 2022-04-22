Man pleads guilty, gets fine, suspended jail term for Radford brawl

RADFORD — A Radford man pleaded guilty Friday in a long-running case involving a 2020 brawl that onlookers captured on cell phone videos.

Joel Zair Varone, 23, entered three guilty pleas in an agreement that dropped some of the charges he faced and amended the rest to misdemeanors. He ended up convicted of disorderly conduct, destruction of property and assault by mob after he and defense attorney Dave Rhodes of Christiansburg stipulated that the prosecution had enough evidence to win a guilty verdict.

Varone was fined $1,000 and sentenced to 24 months in jail. Radford Circuit Court Judge Joey Showalter suspended the entire term on the condition that Varone avoid further trouble for a year.

Showalter also ordered that Varone pay $8,765.94 restitution to be shared by two individuals and the Virginia Victims Fund. Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Jason Annis noted that the total restitution amount is to be imposed on all the defendants who are convicted, with all to contribute toward it, and that it is to be paid in the next year.

Varone was the second to be convicted among 13 people charged after a Feb. 22, 2020, fight inside a home on Fairfax Street. Videos that made the rounds after the incident showed people hitting one another and climbing in and out of windows either to escape or join the combat.

Authorities have not said what led to the fight.

Nine of the defendants were Radford University students at the time, and the other four had been students.

Earlier this month, Nicholas Thanh Ortiz, 22, of Radford, resolved his charges in a similar plea agreement to Varone's. He had the same convictions and also received $1,000 in fines and a 24-month suspended jail term.

Charges have been dropped against three men: Conner Martin Cuviello, 22; Logan Michael Hall, 21; and Alexander Scott Volles, 23; all of whom have Radford addresses listed in court documents.

Commonwealth's Attorney Chris Rehak said recently that most of the rest of remaining defendants are expected to accept plea agreements.

