Man pleads guilty in Roanoke in gas pump skimming case that took more than $40,000 from customers

A Texas man admitted his role Wednesday in a gas pump skimming case that took more than $40,000 from nearly 300 people.

Leandro "Leo" Sanchez, 32, pleaded guilty in Roanoke's federal court to conspiracy to commit bank fraud. He was allowed to remain free on bond pending sentencing.

Sanchez was one of about a half-dozen people involved in a scheme that operated out of Miami, authorities said.

Skimming devices were placed in gas station pumps in Clearbrook and Collinsville to capture account information from debit cards that were inserted into the machines by customers.

Once the data was accessed from the cards, it was re-encoded onto new cards that were used to withdraw cash from ATMs and make purchases from stores that included the Walmart in Clearbrook, Assistant U.S. Attorney Coleman Adams wrote in court documents.

Roanoke County police learned of the case in September 2017, when a bank customer reported that his debit card had been used without his permission at a Walmart ATM.

Reviewing footage from surveillance cameras, police identified three individuals at the ATM and later at a self-checkout register, where purchases of about $1,000 of merchandise were made with multiple cards.