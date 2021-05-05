Man pleads guilty to hit-and-run in Hershberger Road collision that claimed woman's life

New details of a fatal traffic collision last summer, including some of its backstory and elements of its aftermath, emerged at a Roanoke plea hearing on Tuesday.
Javion Lorenzo Sanders, 19, of Roanoke, pleaded guilty to hit-and-run with death, and to operating a vehicle with a suspended license, and will be sentenced later this year.
Sanders was the driver of a full-size pickup truck that, on Sept. 7, shortly after 1:30 a.m., struck and killed Andria Middaugh Brown in the eastbound lanes of the 2000 block of Hershberger Road Northwest, near the exits for the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport and Valley View Mall.
Brown, 38, died at the scene from blunt force trauma, examiners determined.
At Sanders' hearing, Roanoke Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney John Beamer presented a summary of evidence that included a 911 recording from the night of the incident — initiated just before the wreck — in which a caller reported that a vehicle had stopped in the roadway and its occupants had gotten out.
“The caller was saying these two people were arguing in the middle of Hershberger Road and somebody's probably going to get hit,” Beamer said in court. “Not a few seconds after that, Ms. Brown was actually hit by the truck.”
It was not immediately clear who Brown was with at the time, or why she was outside of the vehicle.
After Brown was struck, the 911 caller was able to follow the truck that hit her as it continued onward, but they disengaged once it turned right onto Grandview Avenue soon after.
Within an hour of the incident, Beamer said, three witnesses went to police and claimed they had been passengers in the truck that hit Brown.
“All identified Mr. Sanders as the driver of that vehicle,” Beamer said, adding that a fourth witness came forward the next day and provided a cellphone video with audio that allegedly depicted a conversation involving Sanders sometime after the crash and his reactions to it.
Each of the four said they had been riding with Sanders, going on a late night food run, when he struck Brown.
Roanoke police put out a news release regarding the fatality about 1:15 p.m. that day, a little less than 12 hours after it occurred.
The vehicle itself, a Ford F-150, owned by a relative of Sanders', was found in Piedmont Park with heavy front-end damage, according to Beamer.
Beamer said Sanders was interviewed twice by police and denied involvement in the crash. He was arrested and charged in October.
By way of argument, defense attorney Rob Dean said Sanders had been sober that night and not speeding. Dean maintained that while trying to avoid Brown's stopped vehicle on Hershberger, he had gone around it and had felt “a bump,” but he said Sanders had not realized he had hit a person.
Sanders remains free on bond and is scheduled to learn his punishment Aug. 11, after a pre-sentencing report and victim impact statement are complete.
In Virginia, a conviction for hit-and-run with death carries penalties that can range from no incarceration to a maximum of 10 years in prison.
In February 2020, court records show Sanders was convicted of reckless driving in Roanoke General District Court for traveling 71 mph in a 35 mph zone, from a December 2019 incident.
He was ordered to pay $596 in fines and court costs, online records show.
Also in February 2020, one day before he resolved his previous reckless driving charge, he was accused of going 70 mph in a 35 mph zone, but that case was ultimately dropped.