Man pleads guilty to hit-and-run in Hershberger Road collision that claimed woman's life

After Brown was struck, the 911 caller was able to follow the truck that hit her as it continued onward, but they disengaged once it turned right onto Grandview Avenue soon after.

Within an hour of the incident, Beamer said, three witnesses went to police and claimed they had been passengers in the truck that hit Brown.

“All identified Mr. Sanders as the driver of that vehicle,” Beamer said, adding that a fourth witness came forward the next day and provided a cellphone video with audio that allegedly depicted a conversation involving Sanders sometime after the crash and his reactions to it.

Each of the four said they had been riding with Sanders, going on a late night food run, when he struck Brown.

Roanoke police put out a news release regarding the fatality about 1:15 p.m. that day, a little less than 12 hours after it occurred.

The vehicle itself, a Ford F-150, owned by a relative of Sanders', was found in Piedmont Park with heavy front-end damage, according to Beamer.

Beamer said Sanders was interviewed twice by police and denied involvement in the crash. He was arrested and charged in October.