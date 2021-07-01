Man pleads guilty to Salem assault and video-recording of teen

A man from Dinwiddie County has admitted making an illegal video of a juvenile, and then assaulting her, following an incident last spring at a Salem grocery store.

Stephen Anthony Via, 23, pleaded guilty in circuit court June 24 to filming a minor, two counts of assault and battery, and one charge of petty larceny in the March 8 attack, which occurred at the Kroger in the 1900 block of Electric Road.

In a summary of evidence against Via, Salem assistant prosecutor Cristina Agee said the teenage girl called 911 from the store to say that a man was using a cellphone to record her while she was in a restroom. The victim told police that when she called him out, he shoved her and struck her in the face, Agee said.

An employee chased Via out of the store, and Via reportedly threatened him with a box cutter, according to Agee. She said Via was arrested on nearby Keagy Road with two canned beverages in his bag, which led to the larceny charge.

Through Via's plea agreement, he got a five-year term for the felony of making an improper video, which will be suspended after he serves six months, and another six months on the assault. That is a misdemeanor, which means Via will only have to serve about three months for it, putting his active time at about nine months.