Man pleads to charges in drive-by that wounded Roanoke woman

A northwest Roanoke woman wounded in a drive-by shooting last summer was home with two children, ages 5 and 16, when the attack on her house occurred.
Moments later, at least one of the suspects involved crashed into a police vehicle while fleeing the residential area, prosecutors said.
Those details emerged at a hearing Thursday for Lamont Jerome Griffin Jr., 22, who pleaded no contest to malicious wounding and using a gun to commit that crime.
Griffin, through his plea agreement, received seven years in prison, but that term will be suspended after he serves three years and four months. His punishment lands in the midrange of state sentencing guidelines, according to Roanoke Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Donald Wolthuis.
The drive-by happened June 2 at a home in the 1900 block of Melrose Avenue as the victim was preparing to hold a high school graduation celebration for one of her children, Wolthuis said.
The woman told police she saw a white SUV pull up in front of her house just before someone in the passenger seat fired several times. She was struck twice — with one round passing through her calf and another grazing her abdomen — but no one else was injured, Wolthuis said.
The SUV drove off and almost immediately ran a red light at the intersection of Orange Avenue and 19th Street, where police said it collided with an unmarked Virginia State Police vehicle and overturned. Two men in the SUV, as well as the driver of the police vehicle, were taken to the hospital with injuries that authorities said were not life-threatening.
A gun recovered from the SUV was forensically linked to slugs found at the scene of the shooting, Wolthuis said.
As part of Griffin’s plea agreement, prosecutors agreed to drop two additional charges: shooting at an occupied dwelling and failure to appear.
He did not present any evidence at Thursday's hearing nor did he make any statements.
The man accused of driving the SUV is also facing criminal charges and is due in court on those offenses next month.
