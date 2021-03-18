Man pleads to charges in drive-by that wounded Roanoke woman

A northwest Roanoke woman wounded in a drive-by shooting last summer was home with two children, ages 5 and 16, when the attack on her house occurred.

Moments later, at least one of the suspects involved crashed into a police vehicle while fleeing the residential area, prosecutors said.

Those details emerged at a hearing Thursday for Lamont Jerome Griffin Jr., 22, who pleaded no contest to malicious wounding and using a gun to commit that crime.

Griffin, through his plea agreement, received seven years in prison, but that term will be suspended after he serves three years and four months. His punishment lands in the midrange of state sentencing guidelines, according to Roanoke Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Donald Wolthuis.

The drive-by happened June 2 at a home in the 1900 block of Melrose Avenue as the victim was preparing to hold a high school graduation celebration for one of her children, Wolthuis said.

The woman told police she saw a white SUV pull up in front of her house just before someone in the passenger seat fired several times. She was struck twice — with one round passing through her calf and another grazing her abdomen — but no one else was injured, Wolthuis said.