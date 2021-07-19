Man pleads to reduced charges in shooting at Roanoke apartment complex

A Roanoke man facing three felonies from a shooting last year maintained his innocence but entered into an agreement with prosecutors on Monday.

Raymond Antione Massey pleaded no contest to malicious wounding and to having a firearm as a felon and got a five-year prison sentence, which will be suspended after he serves two.

He has already served 17 days toward the charges and will have to begin serving the remainder on Friday.

Massey, 42, initially had been charged with aggravated malicious wounding, which in Virginia can bring up to a life sentence, plus felony gun possession, which carries a mandatory minimum of two years. Through his agreement, prosecutors dropped a third charge of use of a firearm in a felony, which would have brought him an additional three years behind bars.

At Monday's hearing, assistant prosecutor John McNeil said the charges came after a chaotic June 21, 2020, brawl at an apartment complex in the 2000 block of Indian Village Lane Southeast. McNeil said two women were fighting and someone set off fireworks.

During the altercation, Ibrahim Kromah was wounded by a single gunshot and was hospitalized. The bullet did not hit any organs and doctors were able to remove it, McNeil said, adding that Kromah has since recovered.