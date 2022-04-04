Man sentenced for shooting incident in downtown Roanoke

A Roanoke man charged with firing a gun downtown on a November 2021 weekday was sentenced in Roanoke City Circuit Court Monday to five years in prison.

Donato Antonio Richardson, 43, of Roanoke faced four felony charges: maliciously shooting into an occupied vehicle, attempted malicious wounding, using a firearm in the commission of a felony and the possession of a firearm by a felon.

Questioned by Judge Christopher Clemens, Richardson said that he had been on probation or parole when the shooting took place.

Around noon on Nov. 24, Roanoke Police responded to reports of gunfire around Second Street and Salem Avenue Southwest, “not far from the courthouse,” Commonwealth’s Attorney Don Caldwell said. No one was injured.

Caldwell said responding officers spoke with a person who had witnessed a man firing a gun at another person. Police set up a perimeter and obtained a description of Richardson.

Richardson was found near Elmwood Park, Caldwell said, where police also uncovered a firearm discarded under some bushes. Shell casings were also found.

Caldwell presented a plea agreement that called for Richardson to serve five years in prison for possessing a firearm as a felon – the maximum sentence for the charge. Caldwell agreed not to prosecute Richardson on the other three charges.

Richardson’s attorney, public defender Halley Taylor, said that, “recognizing the risks of litigation,” she and her client had decided to enter into the agreement presented by Caldwell.

Richardson will receive credit for the time he has already served while waiting trial, Clemens said, and he will be supervised once released. If he violates the conditions of his supervised release, he will be required to serve an additional 6 months.