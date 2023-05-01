A timber thief convicted of conspiring to take black walnut trees from federal land in Giles County was sentenced Monday to the 45 days he has already served in jail.

Derrick Thompson was one of three men charged with cutting trees on the Bluestone Project, a flood control reservoir and surrounding forestland along the New River, and taking them to sell in West Virginia.

Black walnuts are among the largest and longest-living hardwoods in the United States, and are prized for their use in the making of fine furniture.

Thompson, 49, had been set for a jury trial in October. Shortly before the case started, he tested positive for drugs. His bond was revoked, and he served most of his 45 days before being released in late November.

In the meantime, Thompson went on trial for a second time in Roanoke’s federal court. He was convicted of conspiring to remove downed black walnuts from land owned by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. The jury acquitted him of three additional charges of aiding and abetting in the crime.

Thompson testified Monday that he is now drug-free, newly married, and working a coal mining job that pays $34 an hour.

“Everything just fell in place” after his release, he testified. “It sucked going to jail, but it was a blessing in disguise.”

Assistant U.S. Attorney M. Coleman Adams asked Judge Elizabeth Dillon to impose a sentence that would deter others from committing what he called an environmental crime. The trees play a vital ecological role and prevent flooding by stabilizing riverbanks on the 21,000-acre property.

But putting the Princeton, West Virginia man back behind bars would undo all of the progress he has made since he got out, defense attorney Aaron Houchens argued.

In March, Dillon sentenced William Riley Stump — a Giles County man described as the leader of a scheme to make quick money from expensive black walnut wood — to four months in prison.

Evidence showed that Stump sold a single log for $1,359 to an unsuspecting timber dealer in Lindside, West Virginia.

Asked if he wanted to say anything before his sentence was pronounced, Thompson said the time he spent in jail was instrumental in shaking his heroin habit and starting a new life.

“I know it sounds crazy,” he told the judge who sent him to jail, “but thanks for helping me get my life straight.”