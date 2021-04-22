Man sentenced for transporting people who were in the U.S. illegally

Gary D. Smith, who drove people who were in the U.S. illegally across the country for cash as he struggled with drug addiction, mental illness and poverty, was sentenced Thursday to 37 months in prison.

His latest charge came on Feb. 10, 2020, when Smith was involved in a wreck on Interstate 81 in Wythe County. Inside his car police found five citizens of Ecuador and El Salvador who were not allowed to be in the United States.

Smith had been recruited to drive his passengers from Dallas to Maryland and the New York area, according to a sentencing memorandum filed in Roanoke’s federal court.

The 30-year-old had no intent to exploit or harm anyone, his attorney told District Judge Michael Urbanski. Rather, Smith’s only motivation was “to do what he could for the money,” Phillip Lingafelt said.

There was no mention in court of who recruited Smith, or what efforts have been made to find the person. Both Lingafelt and assistant U.S. Attorney Charlene Day declined to comment afterward.

Smith’s punishment fell at the low end of federal sentencing guidelines, and was supported by both the defense and prosecution. Urbanski ordered Smith to receive treatment for his substance abuse and other problems while incarcerated.