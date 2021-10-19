Man sentenced in 2017 murder case

A Roanoke man will serve just over 17 years in prison for a murder that was discovered during an apartment fire in 2017.

Jason Samuel Dickerson, 43, pleaded no contest Monday to second-degree murder for the death of Lawrence Crowe.

Crowe, 59, was found dead on the floor of his Raleigh Court residence after a fire brought first responders to his door on the afternoon of April 3, 2017. Dickerson also initially faced a charge of arson but that was withdrawn Monday as part of a plea agreement.

Assistant prosecutor Sheri Mason said there were signs that a meal was being made in the apartment’s kitchen at the time. The defense would have argued the blaze could have been sparked accidentally by unattended cooking, she said in court, according to a recording of the proceedings.

Dickerson, who witnesses said was at Crowe’s apartment that day, was questioned by investigators, Mason said in presenting an overview of the prosecution’s case. But his arrest came in 2020 after someone reported that he had penned a letter and confessed to killing Crowe, she said.