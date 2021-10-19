Man sentenced in 2017 murder case

A Roanoke man will serve just over 17 years in prison for a murder that was discovered during an apartment fire in 2017.
Jason Samuel Dickerson, 43, pleaded no contest Monday to second-degree murder for the death of Lawrence Crowe.
Crowe, 59, was found dead on the floor of his Raleigh Court residence after a fire brought first responders to his door on the afternoon of April 3, 2017. Dickerson also initially faced a charge of arson but that was withdrawn Monday as part of a plea agreement.
Assistant prosecutor Sheri Mason said there were signs that a meal was being made in the apartment’s kitchen at the time. The defense would have argued the blaze could have been sparked accidentally by unattended cooking, she said in court, according to a recording of the proceedings.
Dickerson, who witnesses said was at Crowe’s apartment that day, was questioned by investigators, Mason said in presenting an overview of the prosecution’s case. But his arrest came in 2020 after someone reported that he had penned a letter and confessed to killing Crowe, she said.
In the letter, Dickerson wrote that he pulled a trash bag over Crowe’s head to smother him, Mason said. The formal cause of death determined by the medical examiner’s office was blunt force trauma to the head and neck.
Investigators found what appeared to be blood stains throughout the apartment, Mason said, including on a shattered mirror and on crutches that Crowe used after one of his legs was amputated after an injury years earlier.
Dickerson and Crowe had been in “somewhat of a love triangle” with a woman who was seeing Dickerson in 2017 but told investigators that she sometimes slept with Crowe in exchange for access to OxyContin, Mason said. Both men were said to be upset by the dynamic at times.
The woman also said that she told Dickerson that Crowe had sexually assaulted her a few weeks before his death, Mason said. In the letter reported to authorities, Dickerson wrote that was what set off the murder.
Dickerson himself made no statements during Monday’s hearing. Under a plea agreement accepted by Roanoke Circuit Judge David Carson, he was sentenced to a total of 30 years, suspended after 17 years and 1 month, which was the midpoint of the sentencing guideline recommendations in his case.