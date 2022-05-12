Man sentenced to 26 years for drug crimes related to 2018 Roanoke fatal shootout

One of three young men charged in a Roanoke drug-related shootout that killed a Salem teen in 2018 was sentenced to 26 years in federal prison Wednesday.

U.S. District Judge Michael Urbanski said the sentence is intended to send a message to Roanoke: Those who engage in shootings on city streets “will receive long terms of incarceration.”

Assistant U.S. Attorney Matthew Miller, who represented the government in court Wednesday, agreed.

“Our community would be so much better if drug dealers were afraid to be caught with a weapon,” Miller said.

Darion Harvey, 23, of Goodview was convicted on one count of possessing with the intent to distribute and distributing 100 kilograms or more of marijuana and one count of possessing and discharging a firearm in furtherance of a drug related crime.

Court records indicate that Harvey and two other defendants — Aaron Woods and Chad Custer — were selling marijuana and other THC products out of the apartment at 1642 Eastern Ave. N.E. since late 2017.

William Engel, a Roanoke Police Department detective assigned to the case, testified in court Wednesday that the apartment was similar to a “fast-food style restaurant.” The men’s customers often drove up to the apartment — where firearms were displayed in plain sight — quickly made their drug buy and drove away.

On July 10, 2018, between 3:30 and 4:30 p.m., Jacob Aldridge, 19, of Salem and two friends drove in Aldridge’s gold Mercedes to the apartment to make a buy. But Engel said there was an argument over “trust issues” or “money,” and no sale was made.

A few hours later, at about 9:45 p.m., Aldridge drove the same two friends plus two more back to the address. In a surveillance video from a nearby apartment shown in court Wednesday, Aldridge’s headlights are turned off as he pulls into the apartment’s access road.

“They weren’t turning their lights off to be nice to the neighbors,” Urbanski said. “They were up to no good.”

A few moments later, witnesses said a brick was thrown into the front window of the apartment. Seth Weston, Harvey’s lawyer, argued Aldridge and his friends may have wanted to lure the drug dealers outside.

Then, a shootout began between the two parties. Engel said police don’t know who fired first.

After the fight, the surveillance video shows four people — Aldridge’s friends — running away from the apartment.

Engel said Harvey had emptied the ammunition in a handgun. Police found it empty on the couch inside the apartment.

When Harvey ran out of ammunition, witnesses said he went back inside the apartment and got a high-caliber rifle with a laser sight. Then, he returned outside, as Aldridge was driving away from the scene.

Photos from the crime scene entered as evidence in court Wednesday showed bullet holes in the back and left side of the Mercedes. Engel testified that one bullet shattered, sending fragments into Aldridge’s skull.

Aldridge’s car crashed into another vehicle and a mailbox near the beginning of the apartment’s access road, where it stopped.

Some neighbors who witnessed the event said they saw someone run back to Aldridge’s car. Weston argued someone may have returned to take a gun from the vehicle.

Engel said police responded to the scene about three minutes after the men’s departure. Aldridge was transported to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead July 12.

Engle testified that police found spent casings — that matched a gun witnesses believed Aldridge possessed — on the road beneath the access road to the apartment.

In the apartment, police found three firearms, about 2 pounds of marijuana and between $23,000 and $25,000 in cash.

In the passenger seat of Aldridge’s car, police found a bag of what Engel said resembled cocaine but was not tested. Weston said that in an interview with police, Aldridge’s mother said she believed her son was involved in drug dealing.

In the homes and cars across the street, police found bullet holes. One bullet passed through a bedroom where police found “infant diapers” and images of cartoon characters on the walls.

No one was immediately charged for the death of Aldridge. In October 2018, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives began investigating a drug trafficking organization involving Woods, Custer and Harvey.

Custer agreed to an interview with investigators in November 2019. When police arrived to pick him up at his residence, Harvey approached the door with a firearm in hand. He was arrested and taken into custody.

Engel testified Harvey had posted photos of himself holding a handgun on Snapchat within 23 hours of his arrest. Police had also discovered that Harvey, Custer and Woods had continued to sell marijuana at another location after the July 10 shootout.

Weston asked Engel if attempted robbery charges would be brought against Aldridge’s acquaintances.

“That is still under investigation,” Engel said. The detective said the witnesses of crimes often tell stories, “especially on homicides.”

Weston repeatedly argued that police can’t clearly discern the events of July 10, “because everybody chose to lie.”

But, Miller argued, “we know a lot,” including that there were about 35 seconds on the surveillance video between the time Aldridge’s friends bolted away from the scene and the time that Aldridge’s car attempted to drive away.

Urbanski said that an argument for self-defense on Harvey’s behalf “just does not square with the facts of the case.”

“He could have not shot at that vehicle,” the judge said. “He grabbed a gun and ran outside. The shooting had ended. It had stopped.”

Urbanski said he was shocked that after someone had died, Harvey continued to sell drugs and post images holding guns on social media.

“There was no lesson learned in this terrible tragedy,” Urbanski said. “I intend to provide for deterrence ... to protect the public.”

Urbanksi set a guideline sentencing range for Harvey’s conspiracy charge between about 15 and 20 years. The mandatory minimum sentence for discharging a firearm during the commission of a drug trafficking crime is 10 years.

Miller asked the judge to consider a 29.5-year sentence. Weston suggested Harvey be incarcerated for 15 to 20 years.

Harvey told the court that “part of being human is accepting responsibility,” and he asked Urbanksi to see him as a “human capable of evolving” as the judge considered his sentence.

Urbanski said he sees a lot of sadness and tragedy as a judge, but lately, “way too much of that is related to gun violence. In this case, I believe a guideline sentence is required.”

Harvey will spend 16 years in prison on the conspiracy charge and 10 years on the firearm charge. Once released, he will be placed on supervised probation for an additional four years.

Harvey’s co-defendants, Woods and Custer, are set for a trial by jury on Oct. 24.

