Man sentenced to serve 35 years for shooting at officers in Iron Gate

A man was sentenced Thursday to 35 years in prison for the attempted murder of nine law enforcement officers during a 2019 standoff in Alleghany County.

Marshall Dale Meadows, 61, pleaded guilty in July to nine counts of attempted capital murder and five firearms charges related to a two-hour shootout on March 20, 2019. He was sentenced Thursday in Alleghany County Circuit Court to a 35-year active sentence, plus 180 years of suspended time.

Neighbors called 911 when shots rang out through a quiet neighborhood in the town of Iron Gate.

“Houses and vehicles were pelted by shotgun blasts and rifle fire as Meadows fired multiple rounds through a 12-gauge shotgun, a .30-06 rifle and a .22 magnum rifle,” said a release from Alleghany County Commonwealth’s Attorney Ann Gardner. “As law enforcement officers tried to secure the scene, Meadows blew out three windows in his home, firing repeatedly at officers while they scrambled for cover behind trees and vehicles.”