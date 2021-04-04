Man shot in downtown Roanoke late Saturday night

Police are investigating a Saturday night shooting in downtown Roanoke that sent one man to the hospital.

Detectives were still on scene Sunday morning in the 100 block of Campbell Avenue Southeast, after police were notified of a shooting in the area at 11:55 p.m. Saturday, said a sergeant with the police department.

While officers responded to the scene that night, a man with what appeared to be serious injuries from a gunshot wound arrived in a personal vehicle at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, police said in a statement.

“Officers located evidence of a shooting on scene, but did not locate any other victims or suspects,” the release said. No arrests have been made.

Although an investigation is ongoing, there is no indication of continued danger to the public, police said.

Anyone with information about the incident can call 540-344-8500, police said, or text a message beginning with “RoanokePD” to 274637. Both calls and texts can be made anonymously, police said.

