Man shot in southwest Roanoke transported to hospital for treatment

A man was transported to a hospital Friday morning after being shot in southwest Roanoke, police said.

The incident brings to 19 the city's number of nonfatal shootings with injuries since Jan. 1.

At about 5:45 a.m., Roanoke police were summoned to the 2800 block of Colonial Avenue Southwest by a call about a person with a gunshot wound.

Responding officers found an adult male in the parking lot with what appeared to be a non-life threatening injury, police said.

The man was transported by the Roanoke Fire-EMS Department to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

Police said no suspects were located on the scene and details about what led to the shooting are limited. An investigation is ongoing.

If you know something about the incident, call 540-344-8500 or send a texting beginning with “RoanokePD” to 274637.

Police say both texts and calls can remain anonymous.

