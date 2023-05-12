A man was shot Friday morning outside a northwest Roanoke convenience store. It was the 17th gunfire incident to injure but not kill at least one person in the city since Jan. 1.

Officers responded at 9:53 a.m. to a call about a person with a gunshot wound in the 1800 block of Downing Street Northwest, police said Friday afternoon.

There, officers found a man with more than one gunshot wound, police said. First responders transported him to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

An investigation found that the shooting actually occurred in the parking lot of a business in the 1900 block of 10th Street Northwest. Police said no suspects were located on scene and no arrests were made.

Lucy Addison Middle School and Lincoln Terrace Elementary School were placed on a brief "hold and secure" until authorities determined that there was no danger to the public.