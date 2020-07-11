You are the owner of this article.
Man shot overnight near Villa Heights Park

A man shot early Saturday was in stable condition Saturday afternoon, Roanoke police said.

The incident occurred just after 1 a.m., and officers found evidence of a shooting in the 1200 block of Prillaman Ave. NW, in the vicinity of Villa Heights Park, according to police spokeswoman Caitlyn Cline.

The victim, an adult man, arrived at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital with a gunshot wound, Cline said. He was transported to the hospital in a car.

No arrests had been made in connection with the incident by early Saturday afternoon.

