Man sought as part of Pulaski County suspicious death investigation

Authorities are searching for a 26-year-old man as part of an investigation into a death discovered Wednesday, according to the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office.

Cory Steven Mangekian is considered armed and dangerous, according to a news release. He is last believed to have been driving a silver 2013 Infinity SUV.

His destination was unknown, officials said. He has lived at times in Florida and New Hampshire but had been most recently listed as being homeless in Texas, according to the sheriff's office.

He is described as a white man, standing 5 feet, 3 inches tall, with brown hair and brown eyes. Investigators think he has a tattoo on his right forearm.

He's being sought in the investigation into the death of Sandra Lee Mangekian, 60, of Fairlawn, said the release. Her death, described by authorities as suspicious, was discovered about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at her home.

Investigators reported finding that a gun and ammunition were missing from the house. The victim's vehicle was also gone but was found at another, vacant Fairlawn home. That home had been broken into and a 2013 Infinity SUV was taken, officials wrote. The SUV is a silver FX3, with tag WTA1304.