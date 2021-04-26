Man struck by police car in Roanoke on Sunday

A man was struck by a police car Sunday night in southeast Roanoke, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

The man appeared to have been lying on the ground, partially in the road, when the collision happened about 11:30 p.m. in the 700 block of 11th Street, officials said.

Officers didn't realize the man was there when they arrived to respond to calls about a disorder in the area, according to a news release.

One officer was attempting to park and pulled over to the side of the road, where he hit the man, authorities said.

The man was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital with injuries that were described as appearing serious. It wasn't immediately clear how he came to be lying in the street.

City police, in keeping with department policy, said they have asked Virginia State Police to conduct an outside investigation into the incident.

The officer involved was placed on administrative assignment while that inquiry is underway, local officials said. No other information was immediately released.

