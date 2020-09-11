Man suffers gunshot wound in NW Roanoke shooting

A shooting left a man injured Friday night outside a home in northwest Roanoke, according to the Roanoke Police Department.
The gunfire, reported around 7 p.m. in the 1100 block of Loudon Avenue, sent a man to the hospital with a gunshot wound that appeared non-life-threatening, officials said.
A woman also sustained minor injures in the melee but wasn’t shot, police said.
A witness said a man wearing a shirt partially tied over his face walked up and began firing on people who had been sitting outside on a porch.
The police said details about the altercation remained limited Friday night, and no immediate arrests had been made.
Their investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call (540)344-8500 or text 274637.
Texts should begin with “RoanokePD” to ensure delivery. Tips can remain anonymous.
