Man to serve 30 years for shotgun slaying and attacking former girlfriend in Franklin County

ROCKY MOUNT — Two women who suffered grievously as a result of Forrest Christopher Fielder's crimes last summer got the chance to confront him directly Friday morning in Franklin County Circuit Court.

Their impassioned testimony came soon after Fielder, of Chatham, pleaded guilty to the first-degree murder of Ricky Lee Southern, to armed breaking and entering, and to the abduction and aggravated malicious wounding of Robin Walker.

"I hope you get saved and you go to heaven and you meet the man that you shot. Because you took his whole life away from him," Melinda Wagner, one of Southern's four siblings, told Fielder from the witness stand.

"Ricky forgave you. I know he has ... and I have forgave you, too, because that's what God would want," Wagner said through tears. "But my heart ain't never gonna stop being broken."

Robin Walker, a former friend of Fielder's who later spent more than six months in the hospital recovering from shotgun wounds he inflicted on her, also spoke but offered no such clemency.

"You took an innocent man, a good man, that you didn't even know," she told Fielder. "I don't know if I'll ever find it in my heart to let it go."