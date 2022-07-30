Man, two dogs dead after Roanoke shooting on Saturday afternoon

A man and two dogs have died after a Saturday afternoon shooting, Roanoke police said.

An E-911 call alerted police at 1:40 p.m. to a person with a gunshot wound at a residence in the 800 block of Hershberger Road, situated north of the Williamson Road intersection.

Officers found a man there who was pronounced dead. Also, a dog was found deceased and a second dog was rushed to emergency veterinarian care, where it also died, police said.

Police have arrested a suspect, who they said was familiar with the victim. "There is no ongoing danger to the public," a police statement said.

Neither the victim nor the arrested suspect were immediately identified by police.

This incident represents the twelfth gun-related homicide in Roanoke so far in 2022.