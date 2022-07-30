 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Man, two dogs dead after Roanoke shooting on Saturday afternoon

A man and two dogs have died after a Saturday afternoon shooting, Roanoke police said.

An E-911 call alerted police at 1:40 p.m. to a person with a gunshot wound at a residence in the 800 block of Hershberger Road, situated north of the Williamson Road intersection.

Officers found a man there who was pronounced dead. Also, a dog was found deceased and a second dog was rushed to emergency veterinarian care, where it also died, police said.

Police have arrested a suspect, who they said was familiar with the victim. "There is no ongoing danger to the public," a police statement said.

Neither the victim nor the arrested suspect were immediately identified by police.

This incident represents the twelfth gun-related homicide in Roanoke so far in 2022.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Hawaii couple with possible KGB ties charged with stealing ID's of dead babies

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert